June 20, 2019
Boxing News

Ex-contender Sosa survives shooting

By Robert Coster
Ex title contender Victoriano “Santico” Sosa was shot in a robbery attempt yesterday in Santiago, Dominican Republic. Sosa is recuperating from his wounds. A talented boxer-puncher Victoriano, a former Olympian and Latin American champion, fought 3 times for world titles – for the IBF lightweight against Paul  Spadafora in 2000, for the WBC lightweight title against Floyd Mayweather in 2003, and for the WBC super lightweight title against Miguel Cotto in 2004. Sosa came close to pulling off the upset against Spadafora, knocking him down twice. Victoriano retired from boxing with a 42-4-2, 31Kos record.
