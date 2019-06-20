June 20, 2019
LaManna, Witherspoon in action July 20

World rated junior middleweight Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna will be back in action on July 20th at The brand new Carousel Room inside the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City. LaManna (27-2-1, 9 KOs) who is ranked #11 by the WBA and #12 by the WBO, will be making his 1st start in 2019. This will be his 21st fight in Atlantic City.

Seeing action in the six-round co-feature will be perennial heavyweight contender Chazz “The Gentleman” Witherspoon (38-3, 29 KOs), who has a seven-year winning streak.

Opponents for LaManna and Witherspoon will be named shortly.

In another six-rounder, Isiah Seldon (13-2-1, 4 KOs) takes on Jordan Rosario (3-8) in a super welterweight contest.

