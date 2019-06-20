World rated junior middleweight Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna will be back in action on July 20th at The brand new Carousel Room inside the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City. LaManna (27-2-1, 9 KOs) who is ranked #11 by the WBA and #12 by the WBO, will be making his 1st start in 2019. This will be his 21st fight in Atlantic City.

Seeing action in the six-round co-feature will be perennial heavyweight contender Chazz “The Gentleman” Witherspoon (38-3, 29 KOs), who has a seven-year winning streak.

Opponents for LaManna and Witherspoon will be named shortly.

In another six-rounder, Isiah Seldon (13-2-1, 4 KOs) takes on Jordan Rosario (3-8) in a super welterweight contest.