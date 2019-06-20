WBA super featherweight world champion Andrew “El Chango” Cancio (20-4-2, 15 KOs) is confident he’ll defeat Alberto “Explosivo” Machado (21-1, 17 KOs) again in Friday’s rematch at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and streamed live on DAZN.



“I feel mentally stronger this time,” says Cancio. “The first time around I came in nervous. This time around I’m ready to come in from the first round. He’s going to try to show me that he’s a different Machado, but he’ll be the same. Before he lost, they said that they had a great camp and were going to knock me out. Now that they’ve lost, we hear all these excuses. But I’m motivated more than ever, and I’m ready to show them why I beat them the first time.”