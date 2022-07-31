By Joe Koizumi

Former WBA bantam champ Tomoki Kameda (39-3, 21 KOs), 126, impressively floored ex-2012 Olympian William Encarnacion (19-4, 15 KOs), 125.25, from Dominican Republic, three times to finish him for the count at 2:35 of the fourth round on Saturday in a scheduled ten in Kobe, Japan.

Currently WBA#2 122-pounder Tomoki, 31, proved too sharp and elusive as well for the 34-year-old Dominican, outspeeding him with fast jabs and utilizing his swift footwork. Kameda, in round three, caught up with Encarnacion with a vicious left hook to the side of the belly, dropping him almost for the count. Barely beating the count, the Dominican fell again with Tomoki’s rapid-fire combos but had a narrow escape. The fatal fourth saw Encarnacion hit the deck in agony again with a wicked body shot to be unable to resume fighting. Despite a seven-month hiatus Tomoki looked sharp and he is willing to have another shot at the 122-pound throne of the WBA. He had failed to win the WBC belt, losing a unanimous nod to Rey Vargas in Carson in 2019.

Promoter: Shinsei Promotions