Super welterweight Josh Kelly (12-1-1, 7 KOs) overcame a tough Lucas Bastida (18-2-1, 10 KOs) to enter the world rankings and claim the WBO International title on Saturday night at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England. Kelley scored a ten round unanimous decision, 98-92, 99-92, 96-95

In the co-feature, unbeaten super lightweight Harlem Eubank moved to 15-0, 6 KOs when opponent Eliot Chavez (11-5-1, 6 KOs) was disqualified in the ninth round for hitting on the break. Eubank is a cousin of Chris Eubank Jr.