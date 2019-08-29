By Héctor Villarreal

In a public workout held at Pedro “El Rockero” Alcazar Gym in Curundu, Panama, former WBA bantam super champion Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (37-6-1, 12 KOs) and his wife/promoter Rouss Laguna announced the date, venue and opponent for the next step on his attempt to climb back to a world title.



Moreno, now trained by Francisco Asprilla, will face Mexican Marco Cardenas (20-7-1, 16 KOs) at Atlapa Convention Center in Panama City on Thursday, October 24th on featherweight, where “Chemito” is currently ranked #10 by WBA and he looks forward to challenge the champion Can Xu (17-2, 3 KOs) from China.

The event includes 9 professional fights, coincides with the month of awareness against cancer so a percentage of the gate will be donated to the Campaign against breast cancer.