ESPN+ has picked up Friday’s clash between unbeaten flyweights Angel Ayala (17-0, 7 KOs) and Dave Apolinario (20-0, 14 KOs) for the IBF world title vacated by Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez in March. The bout takes place at Restaurante Arroyo in Mexico City. Ayala is rated IBF #1, while Apolinario is rated IBF #3.

Ayala started his pro career in March 2019 and earned his first regional strap with a 10-round decision over then-unbeaten Jeovani Gonzalez in January 2021. Since then, he’s remained unbeaten in tough bouts against former flyweight world champion Cristofer Rosales in April 2022 and a title eliminator victory over former light flyweight world champion Felix Alvarado last October.

Apolinario is a seven-year pro coming off consecutive victories in Japan. After decisioning Brian Mosinos across eight last August, he stopped Tanes Ongjunta in four rounds in February.

In other streaming action from Mexico City:

Argi Cortes (26-4-2, 10 KOs) vs. Salvador Juarez (19-8-2, 4 KOs), 10 Rounds, Junior Bantamweights

Angel Alvarado Soto (9-1, 6 KOs) vs. Jose Angel Perez Diaz (13-4-2, 10 KOs), 8 Rounds, Flyweights

Silvia Torres (21-3-3, 7 KOs) vs. Arlenn Sanchez (5-6-4, 1 KO), 8 Rounds, Minimumweights

Adrian Campos (1-0) vs. Dario Hernandez (1-2, 1 KO), 4 Rounds, Featherweights