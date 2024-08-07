WBA/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez and undefeated Edgar Berlanga squared off Tuesday at a press conference in Los Angeles to preview their upcoming PPV showdown on Mexican Independence Day weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They also faced off this week in New York City.

Canelo Alvarez: “I respect my opponents, but I like to respond when they talk. I’m going to be at my best on September 14 and I’m not gonna have any compassion for him. I’m going to be different. He needs 20 of him to give me any problems…take it easy man, because your turn is coming. He thinks he has more intelligence than me and everyone I’ve fought. C’mon bro, he’s not gonna be able to touch me. I wanna see him try.”

Edgar Berlanga: “I’m the type of fighter who comes to fight. I won’t be running. Canelo was once in my shoes and now it’s my time to make my name and become a legend in the sport of boxing…he’s fought everybody and he’s seen it all. The difference in this fight isn’t physical. It’s about IQ and intelligence in that ring. That’s gonna make the difference. You could have all the power in the world, but at this level, it’s about intelligence.”