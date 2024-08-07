WBA/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez and undefeated Edgar Berlanga squared off Tuesday at a press conference in Los Angeles to preview their upcoming PPV showdown on Mexican Independence Day weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They also faced off this week in New York City.
Canelo Alvarez: “I respect my opponents, but I like to respond when they talk. I’m going to be at my best on September 14 and I’m not gonna have any compassion for him. I’m going to be different. He needs 20 of him to give me any problems…take it easy man, because your turn is coming. He thinks he has more intelligence than me and everyone I’ve fought. C’mon bro, he’s not gonna be able to touch me. I wanna see him try.”
Edgar Berlanga: “I’m the type of fighter who comes to fight. I won’t be running. Canelo was once in my shoes and now it’s my time to make my name and become a legend in the sport of boxing…he’s fought everybody and he’s seen it all. The difference in this fight isn’t physical. It’s about IQ and intelligence in that ring. That’s gonna make the difference. You could have all the power in the world, but at this level, it’s about intelligence.”
Once Alvarez settles into the fight, he will have some great target practice on Berlanga with his counter hooks. Berlanga is one-dimensional compared to Alvarez. Berlanga’s offense will not do enough damage to keep the hungry wolf called Alvarez off him. Alvarez TKO.
Once Alvarez settles in Scoob, I think he’ll look like Joe Louis and make quick work of Berlanga. This will be over before we know it like Bokole and Jared Anderson. Too much of a jump for someone without a proven record. Berlanga’s team did a disservice to him by feeding him 16-17 tomato cans in a row to start his career and then tiny steps the rest of the way. Now, they’re throwing him into deep, shark infested waters. Boxing can be weird sometimes.
Excellent analysis.
– Just don’t bite him, Edgar.
– No biting allowed………….
Well, the Canelo fans are happy because he’s fighting someone with a last name that starts with a B. That’s gotta count, doesn’t it?
Bad Acting . Berlanga talking about using his “IQ” = him not throwing any real punches and looking to go 12 rounds. Its the usual “$cripted Fight”.
They are feeding us fish heads
That p#$sy Canyellow has clearly not recovered from the boxing lesson he got from Bivol.