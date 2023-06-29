El ex campeón de peso minimosca del WBC, Pedro “Pedrín” Guevara (40-3, 22 KOs), ahora compitiendo en peso supermosca, anotó una decisión unánime en diez asaltos sobre Miguel “Joyita” Herrera (22-6-5, 8 KOs). ) el miércoles por la noche en el Centro de Eventos Figlostase en Culiacán, México. Guevara domino limpiamente y a menudo en camino a un 100-90 3x. Guevara no pierde desde 2017, ganando diez peleas consecutivas.
