6’9 heavyweight Ivan Dychko (10-0, 10 KOs), who won Olympic super heavyweight bronzeon medals in both 2012 and 2016, scored a 60-second one-punch KO against 41-year-old Denis Bakhtov (39-19, 26 KOs) on Saturday at Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty, Kazakhstan. A right hand put Bakhtov on his back for his 9th straight loss.

Super middleweight Dauren Yeleussinov (9-1-1, 8 KOs) was victorious when Arman Rysbek (7-1, 6 KOs) couldn’t continue after round six.