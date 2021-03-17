Donnie Nietes regresa el 3 de abril en Dubai El Filipino ex campeón mundial de cuatro divisiones Donnie “Ahas” Nietes ha confirmado a su oponente para la pelea del próximo mes en el Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai el 3 de abril. -7-1, 16 KOs) por el vacante título internacional supermosca de la OMB. La pelea aparecerá en la cartelera de la pelea por el título súper pluma de la OMB Jamel Herring-Carl Frampton y se verá en ESPN +. Sor Rungvisai: Estrada debería pelear conmigo Betervieb: Seria una gran oportunidad enfrentar a ¨Canelo¨

