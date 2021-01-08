Don King Productions has booked the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida for January 29. In the main event, WBA heavyweight champion Manuel Charr (31-4, 17 KOs) is facing WBA interim heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (20-0, 14 KOs). Charr hasn’t fought since November 2017 and Bryan hasn’t fought since August 2018, but finally this bout looks like it’s happening.
In the co-feature, WBA cruiserweight champion Beibut Shumenov (18-2, 12 KOs) is slated to defend against #8 rated Raphael Murphy (14-1, 11 KOs). Also, former WBC heavyweight champion Bermane Stiverne (25-4-1, 21 KOs) is penciled in to meet unbeaten Christopher Lovejoy (19-0, 19 KOs).
No details on TV or streaming as of yet.
I know it’s been discussed ad nauseam, but what the hell is an “interim champion”? You’re either the champ, or you’re not. As far as I’m concerned Trevor Bryan is definintely not! I can’t name one fighter he’s ever fought and he hasn’t fought since 2018! Can’t blame the pandemic for that one. And Manuel Charr- Who invited him to the party? Has he even fought since he donated half his blood against Vitali Klitsko? This is a mildly intriguing heavyweight matchup, but please don’t call it a title fight.
Everytime I see the name Bermane Stiverne, I just remember him being blasted in rd 1 vs Wilder. Stiverne thinking he would rather be at Burger King than in the ring after the first knockdown.
An absolutely stupid card. Both matches as championship fights are jokes.