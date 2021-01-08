Don King Productions has booked the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida for January 29. In the main event, WBA heavyweight champion Manuel Charr (31-4, 17 KOs) is facing WBA interim heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (20-0, 14 KOs). Charr hasn’t fought since November 2017 and Bryan hasn’t fought since August 2018, but finally this bout looks like it’s happening.

In the co-feature, WBA cruiserweight champion Beibut Shumenov (18-2, 12 KOs) is slated to defend against #8 rated Raphael Murphy (14-1, 11 KOs). Also, former WBC heavyweight champion Bermane Stiverne (25-4-1, 21 KOs) is penciled in to meet unbeaten Christopher Lovejoy (19-0, 19 KOs).

No details on TV or streaming as of yet.