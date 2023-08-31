Dalakian-Yuri Akui a subasta de la AMB el 8 de septiembre El Comité de Campeonatos de la AMB convocó a una subasta para el enfrentamiento entre el campeón de peso mosca de la AMB, Artem Dalakian, y el contendiente número uno, Seigo Yuri Akui, que se llevará a cabo el 8 de septiembre. La subasta se llevará a cabo en Houston, Texas, y será dirigida por el vicepresidente del comité, Julio Tomillo. La puja tendrá un reparto de bolsa del 75% para el campeón y del 25% para el retador. El monto mínimo para obtener los derechos promocionales será de $80.000. Zayas listo para Valenzuela en Lopez-Gonzalez el 15 de septiembre en Texas AMB ordena eliminatoria Akhmadakiev-González en las 122 lbs Like this: Like Loading...

