By Héctor Villarreal

Cuban Daniel Matellon (6-0-2, 3 Kos) stopped Nicaraguan Camilo Mendoza (11-3-1 KO) at 0:23 on the sixth round to successfully defend his WBA Fedelatin light flyweight title at Fantastic Casino in Panama City, Panama.



His countryman Pablo “El Gallo” Vicente (10-0, 8 KOs) beat Colombian Jose.Miguel Payares (19-12, 9 KOs) by the way of a brutal KO at 2:30 on round 2 to claim the WBC Fecarbox superfeatherweight belt.