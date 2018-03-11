Results from Chihuahua

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Super middleweight Marco “Dorado” Reyes (36-5, 27 KOs) scored an easy win by knockout in the second round over previously unbeaten Miguel Angel Suárez (15-1, 9 KOs) before a big crowd at the Rodrigo M. Quevedo Gym in Chihuahua, Mexico, to win a WBC international title. Reyes took advantage of Suarez defensive deficiencies and pummeled him until referee Rocky Burke halted the proceedings.

Olympic medalist Misael ‘Chino’ Rodriguez (7-0) stopped Gerónimo Barbadillo in two, super welter Mario Lozano took a close eight round unanimous decision over Luis Vidales and flyweight Brian Mocionos outpointed local favorite Francisco Bonilla over six.