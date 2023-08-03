After Terence Crawford scored a brutal stoppage win over Errol Spence Jr. last Saturday night, the two stars shared a heartfelt moment in the ring during the immediate aftermath of the fight.

In a newly released clip, Crawford approaches Spence and tells him, “I appreciate you. You know why? Because if it wasn’t for you, this would never have happened. So I appreciate you. You’re a hell of a fighter. You already know that. I don’t even gotta tell you that. I appreciate this opportunity.”

You can catch the replay on Showtime this Saturday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The replay will be followed by All Access: Spence vs. Crawford Epilogue.

