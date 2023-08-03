After Terence Crawford scored a brutal stoppage win over Errol Spence Jr. last Saturday night, the two stars shared a heartfelt moment in the ring during the immediate aftermath of the fight.
In a newly released clip, Crawford approaches Spence and tells him, “I appreciate you. You know why? Because if it wasn’t for you, this would never have happened. So I appreciate you. You’re a hell of a fighter. You already know that. I don’t even gotta tell you that. I appreciate this opportunity.”
You can catch the replay on Showtime this Saturday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The replay will be followed by All Access: Spence vs. Crawford Epilogue.
Crawford is a great boxer he is in my list of My top 10 best boxers if all times new school
1 Andre ward
2 many Pacquiao
3 Ricardo lopez
4 Julio César Chávez
5 Alexander usyk
6 vasyl lomachenko
7 Naoya Inoue
8 Tyson fury or koztya tzuyu
9 tank Davis
10 Terrence Crawford
Mención honorífica
Canelo Álvarez
Crawford is in the number 10 but he still building his career so he might escalade more positions by the end of his career
It’s hard for me to put Finito in context. He passes the ‘eye-test’ like pretty much no one else, but his quality of opposition was pretty bad. He spent a lot of his career 3lbs away from 3 HOFers and he never fought either of them. You just watch him, he’s beautiful, but I wish he would have stepped up to Chiquita and Carbajal.
Finito oposition was good we just did not know them
In those years small weights did not catch people attention not even today but at least people don’t see just heavyweights like before
Now from 130 to 154 lbs are more seen
There is a special belt given to 5 boxers and finito is one of them the other 4 are:
Ali
Tyson
Sugar Robinson
And jc Chavez
Everyone he fought, we know them in relation to him. Literally the first thing you mention about their career is that they fought Ricardo Lopez. Alvarez, Nene, Will Grigsby, the South African. He looked brilliant, but I would have loved to see him be brilliant against great fighters and they were available.
For example sorman sorjaturong ko Chiquita González in 3 and finito ko sorjaturong in 2
I cant remember the names but one of finito opponents had 19 straw weights defenses
Allan Villamil was hard hitter 21 fights 20 kos
Etc etc etc
Those days the asiatic boxers were more tough than they still are today
The only blemish of finito was not to fight chiquita González or Michael Carbajal
After that he is a perfect boxer with the best technique ever
Saman’s a good one, I’ll definitely give you that one, but it’s easier to look perfect when you’re not fighting good guys is my point. And that’s a large blemish. I love watching that guy fight and the fact that he looked that good and never stepped up is a giant blemish. I remember an interview Chiquita did and he said Lopez was jealous of him because he never headlined cards, he was always on the undercard and he flat out called Finito overrated. Said they were cordial but didn’t really get along.
Rosendo Alvarez
Very humble and he acts like a champion. Hard to find these days.
Well I don’t care if he is humble or cocky I just judge them according to boxing skills and Crawford is fully skill boxer very very complete fighter
I wasn’t even talking to you. You’ll know if I’m talking to you because I will mention your name. Are you jumpy today? This story has nothing to do with your ” list.” It takes a man to be humble like that the same way it takes a man to apologize as well. I’m responding to the story not your “I’m Carlos give me attention list.”
For me the 3 real goats of boxing are:
Andre ward
Pac-Man
Finito