Unbeaten 2016 Olympian lightweight Joe Cordina (8-0, 6 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Sean “Masher” Dodd (15-4-1, 3 KOs) on Saturday night at the Ice Arena Wales in Cardiff, Wales. Scores were 119-109, 117-112 and 120-109. Cordina retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) International title and added the Commonwealth belt.

In an upset, female super featherweight Viviane Obenauf (13-4, 7 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten star Natasha Jonas (6-1, 5 KOs) in round four to claim the WBA International belt.

2016 Olympic gold medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov (3-0, 1 KO) outpointed journeyman Gabor Gorbics (24-12, 14 KOs) over six a welterweight matchup. Score was 60-54.

Light heavyweight Anthony Sims Jr (15-0, 14 KOs) stopped Stanislav Eschner (10-10-1, 6 KOs) in round four. Sims is a cousin of Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Featherweight Gamal Yafai (15-1, 8 KOs) scored a spectacular third round KO over Jose Aguilar (16-51-4, 6 KOs).

Former British lightweight champion Scott Cardle (22-2-1, 7 KOs) outpointed Michael Mooney (8-52-1, 3 KOs) over six rounds.

Bantamweight Sean McGoldrick (7-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Dylan McDonagh (3-1, 1 KO over six).