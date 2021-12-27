Local super featherweight favorite Matt “Sweet Child” Conway (20-2, 8 KOs) will fight for the vacant IBA title headlining Gionta Management’s “Winter Mayhem” card on January 15th at Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Cheswick, Pennsylvania. Conway takes on cross-state rival Avery Sparrow (10-3, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia in the 12-round main event.

In the co-feature, lightweight Ryizeemmion “The Humble Beast” Ford (6-1, 4 KOs) takes on Lonnie Jackson, Jr. (5-2-2, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder.

“We have a great, action-packed show lined up here to start the new year,” promoter Derek Gionta said. “Matt Conway versus Avery Sparrow is a TV-caliber fight. Each fight on the undercard is very intriguing as well. Expect fireworks!”