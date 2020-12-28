Luis “El Nica” Concepción has not had a December season like anyone else. The WBA interim flyweight champion knows that 2021 is going to be a very important year for his career and that is why he has not left the gym, with the intention of being prepared for big challenges.

The Panamanian has seen his career affected by the pandemic and could only perform once this year. However, that fight was very important since it took place during a KO Drugs festival in which he knocked out Colombian Rober Barrera to win the interim black and gold belt.

“I’m giving everything so I can fight at the beginning of 2021 and defend my interim title. I’m really motivated,” said the champion, who is currently training with Rigoberto Garibaldi.

“The year 2020 was very difficult because I only had one fight, in which I was crowned interim champion, and I have not fought since February. During the year I was offered several fights but the situation did not allow me to be in shape and that is why I had to reject them. The good thing is that boxing is coming back and there are more boxing cards. What I want next year is to fight Dalakian and pursue his WBA title,” said the 35-year-old fighter.

“Nica” is one of the great Panamanian fighters of the last few years and at this point in his career he only wants big challenges. He is already preparing to have a great 2021 and his work at the gym will be the one to speak for him.