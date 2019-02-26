Despite his three straight losses, 6’8 heavyweight Razvan Cojanu (16-5, 9 KOs) reckons the decision-makers behind the burgeoning career of unbeaten prospect Daniel Dubois (9-0, 8 KOs) have made an error of judgment in their matchmaking for March 8 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

“I think his people have made a big mistake by fighting me now so early in his career,” Cojanu stated. “He’s got a lot to learn and this is a step too far…I don’t think Daniel has fought anyone bigger and stronger than him yet. When he gets in with me he will realize how hard the mountain is to climb.”