The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee granted special permission to current WBA super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman to unify his belt against the IBF champion TJ Doheny. The winner of the unification contest must face WBA mandatory challenger Murodjon Akhmadaliev before carrying out any other fight within a period of 90 days.

While the Roman-Doheny takes place, Akhmadaliev will be able to take a fight against an opponent of his choice and will still keep the rights recognized by the WBA as mandatory challenger.