Cruiserweights Yunier Dorticos (23-1, 21 KOs) and Andrew Tabiti (17-0, 13 KOs) will meet on the previously announced Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki card June 15 at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia. The two winners will then clash for the Ali Trophy in the World Boxing Super Series Final on a future date.

Yunier Dorticos: “My game plan will be simple: Tabiti will learn why I’m called the ‘KO Doctor’. A doctor can operate at any level. It can be a quick procedure or a prolonged procedure. Regardless it will be very painfully for Tabiti. I can’t wait for the bell to ring because he’s an obstacle into the final and I will run him over like a train! I will win the semi-finals at all cost.”

Andrew Tabiti: “I’ve been waiting for the opportunity to prove I’m one of the best out there in my division since the beginning of my career. I believe this is the fight where I’ll show the world that I’m world champion material. My discipline and patience along with my boxing IQ make me confident that I will get the victory over Dorticos.”