By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Australian bantamweight prospect Brock Jarvis (15-0, 14 KOs) will return to action against Philip Luis Cuerdo (11-5-1, 4 KOs) at Technology Park, Sydney on Friday with the IBF World Youth title up for grabs. Jarvis is trained and managed by former three-time world champion Jeff Fenech.

“I’m very confident because of the way I train,” Jarvis said. “I train very hard and feel I’m always ready. I have the best corner and the best people around me.

“I’m just doing what I normally do – stick to my routine and listen to my corner and don’t believe your own hype. Jeff believes I can get a title shot next year but I don’t worry about that. I just have to show up every day and do my work.

“World titles don’t come easy. I just have to be patient and be ready when I get the chance.”

Promoter: Rob Fogarty

Televised: Australia Epicentre TV