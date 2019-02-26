The popular series Boxeo Telemundo Ford continues this Friday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Felix “Tuto” Zabala Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc and Kris Lawrence of The Heavyweight Factory have joined forces once again to bring live televised boxing back to south Florida.

The main event features hard punching WBO #1 rated Latino Champion, Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza of Tijuana, Mexico set to face rugged veteran Ricardo “El Matematico” Nunez of Panama City, Panama in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds with Espinoza’s WBO Latino title on the line. “Hindu” Espinoza, 21, is boasting a record of 22-2, 19 KOs, having knocked out his past 9 opponents including two of them in title fights. “Hindu” looks to continue his knockout streak as he makes his 3rd appearance on Telemundo Friday night.

The challenger, Ricardo Nunez, 29-8, 23 KOs, 31, carries the veteran experience in the fight. Nunez, has contested multiple title opportunities, including two world title fights. Nunez will look to impose his experience Friday night as he makes his 2nd appearance on U.S soil, in his first fight he lost a close split decision to Cuban prospect Leduan Barthelemmy (13-0-1).

The co-main event of the night is undefeated prospect Derreck Cuevas (19-0-1, 14 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Cuevas, battles local idol Ed “The Lion” Paredes (38-7, 25 KOs) of Pembrook Pines, Florida in a bout scheduled 10 rounds for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Latin welterweight title.

Making his return once again to the Telemundo airwaves, unbeaten local prospect Hairon “El Maja” Socarras (20-0-3, 13 KOs) faces his toughest opponent up to date in Carlos “Fino” Ruiz of Mexico City, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 8 rounds in the featherweight division.

Felix “Tuto” Zabala President of All Star Boxing, INC stated “We are delighted to be back at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in South Florida as we continue to celebrate Boxeo Telemundo 30th anniversary with another spectacular night of boxing”

“Hindu” Espinoza vs “Matematico” Nuñez will air live at 11:35EST on Telemundo.

7 more bouts round off the show. Doors Open 6:00PM. First bell at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.