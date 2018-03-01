March 1, 2018

Chazz Witherspoon returns March 10

Heavyweight Chazz “The Gentleman” Witherspoon (36-3, 28 KOs) will take on veteran Mike Sheppard (25-22-2, 11 KOs) in the eight-round main event on Saturday, March 10th at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City. The bout will headline a nine bout card dubbed “Ring Redemption” is promoted by Mis Downing Promotions in association with Silver Spoon Promotions. Witherspoon is on a six-fight knockout streak, with the latest being a 4th round stoppage over Jonathan Sandoval on October 1, 2016 in Trenton, New Jersey.

Seeing action in the eight-round co-feature will be welterweight Anthony “Juice” Young (18-2, 6 KOs) taking on Fidel Monterrosa Munoz (38-16-1, 30 KOs).

