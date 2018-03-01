March is a big month for the WBA

March will be a month of great boxing activity for the World Boxing Association (WBA) with 10 title combats sanctioned by the oldest entity in ruling professional boxing.

The first fight will be held Saturday in New York City when world champion Dmitry Bivol of Russia and Sullivan Barrera of Cuba dispute the WBA light heavyweight championship. The second face-off will be held on Tuesday, March 6 in Thailand in the 105lb division. The local Thammanoon Niyomtrong will try to keep the black and gold belt before the Filipino Toto Landero.

Meanwhile in Texas, on the 10th, two fights will take place. One in the Super Lightweight division that is currently vacant, between the Cuban Rances Barthelemy and the Bielorussian Kiryl Relikhy. The second combat of that day will be in Paris, where the WBA Super Welterweight champ Brian Castaño of Argentina will defend his title against Cedric Vitu of France.

Japan’s Reiya Konishi and the Venezuelan Carlos Cañizales will fight for the WBA Light Flyweight which is currently vacant. The combat will take place in the land of the rising sun next March 18.

The day with more activity for the organization will be March 24, when the WBA will sanction 3 world title fights. Two of them will take place in Marseilles, France. One in the Cruiserweight still without a champion and will be fought between the local Arsen Goulamirian and Ryad Merhy from Belgium. And in the 154 lbs. the French Michel Soro and John Vera of the US will face-off for the Interim Championship of the category.

On the 31st of March the month will close with two great combats. Without a doubt the most attractive in the Heavyweight division, The WBA super champion of the top division of boxing is the British Anthony Joshua. He will face Joseph Parker from New Zealand and in the same marquee that will be held in Cardiff, the local favorite Ryan Burnett and Venezuelan Yonfrez Parejo will fight for the Super Bantamweight title of the WBA which is currently held by Burnett.

Without a doubt, March will be a month filled with emotions for the boxing fans, who thanks to the WBA will enjoy 10 intense world championship combats.