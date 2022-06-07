Charlo se lesiona y la pelea del 18 de junio es pospuesta El evento Jermall Charlo vs. Maciej Sulecki, programado para el sábado 18 de junio en vivo por Showtime desde el Toyota Center en Houston, se pospuso luego de que Charlo sufriera una lesión en la espalda durante un entrenamiento. La cartelera se reprogramará a una nueva fecha que se anunciará pendiente de una evaluación de cuándo Charlo puede volver a entrenar. Anuncian Co-estelar de Bomba-Barriga en Kissimmee, Florida Like this: Like Loading...

