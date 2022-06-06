Anuncian Co-estelar de Bomba-Barriga en Kissimmee, Florida El ex retador al título mundial Axel “Mini” Vega (15-4-1, 8 KOs) regresa al ring para enfrentarse al artista venezolano invicto Angelino “Huracan” Cordova (16-0-1, 12 KOs) en la pelea coestelar del choque por el título de peso mosca jr de la OMB entre el campeón “Bomba” González y “Da Baby Boy” Barriga. La pelea de 10 asaltos Vega-Cordova será por el título de peso mosca junior latino de la OMB. El evento tendrá lugar el viernes 24 de junio en Osceola Heritage Park en Kissimmee, Florida y se transmitirá en vivo por ProBox TV. Haney: Hice una pelea inteligente Like this: Like Loading...

