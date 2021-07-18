WBA, WBC, IBF super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo and WBO counterpart Brian Castaño both claimed victory after their bout to crown the first-ever undisputed 154-pound champion in the four-belt era on Saturday night in San Antonio, Texas.

Jermell Charlo: “I won this fight. I hurt him way more than he did to me. Castaño is a real warrior. But my power is serious at this weight division…he threw a hell of a lot of punches. My skills and my ability and my power – I felt like I won this fight and I deserve to be going home undisputed.”

Brian Castaño: “I won the fight. There were some rounds that he did hit me and he hit me hard. But I won this fight…I was hurt in the 10th round and I had to recoup. Same with the beginning of the 11th round. But I did enough to win this fight. I hope I get the rematch. He is a great fighter. I need the rematch.”