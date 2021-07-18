July 18, 2021
Boxing News

Charlo, Castaño both claim victory

Sho Charlo V Castano Sat Fight Night Westcott 99
Photo: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

WBA, WBC, IBF super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo and WBO counterpart Brian Castaño both claimed victory after their bout to crown the first-ever undisputed 154-pound champion in the four-belt era on Saturday night in San Antonio, Texas.

Jermell Charlo: “I won this fight. I hurt him way more than he did to me. Castaño is a real warrior. But my power is serious at this weight division…he threw a hell of a lot of punches. My skills and my ability and my power – I felt like I won this fight and I deserve to be going home undisputed.”

Brian Castaño: “I won the fight. There were some rounds that he did hit me and he hit me hard. But I won this fight…I was hurt in the 10th round and I had to recoup. Same with the beginning of the 11th round. But I did enough to win this fight. I hope I get the rematch. He is a great fighter. I need the rematch.”

Charlo-Castaño draw, no undisputed champ

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Typical rip off decision,,,Charlo twins were fast tracked and highly overrated. This Charlo lost today and the judge who had it 117_111 for Charlo should never judge again. Castano you won !!

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: