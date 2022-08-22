Heavyweights Cassius Chaney and Juiseppe Cusumano blew out overmatched competition on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Chaney (22-1, 15 KOs) smoked Matt McKinney (9-6-3, 6 KOs) in round one, while Cusumano (21-4, 19 KOs) took out Dennis Ventura (4-2, 3 KOs) in round two.
