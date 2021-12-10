WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero has had to pull out of tomorrow’s fight with Paul Butler after being too ill to make it to the weigh-in. Butler now faces Joseph Agbeko for the WBO interim title tomorrow after both men weighed in at the bantamweight limit.

Casimero has been ordered to “show cause” by submitting a medical certiﬁcation and medical record pertaining to his admittance at the American Hospital Dubai in Dubai, UAE. Failure to comply will result in Casimero being stripped of the title and the Butler-Agbeko winner being elevated to full status as the WBO bantamweight champion.

* * *

IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards and challenger Jayson Mama both weighed 111.5 for their world title fight which has been elevated to the main event Saturday night at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.