WBA middleweight and super middleweight and WBC franchise champion Canelo Alvarez today discussed last weekend’s Golovkin-Derevyanchenko fight, and potential future fights with IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade.



“Obviously for me, Derevyanchenko won the fight,” said Canelo. “It was a fight where he really looked good. It was his fight. Regarding Triple G, we all know, everyone knows, it’s unnecessary to say more, but he looked slow, and I think I gave everyone the pathway to see how to hurt him, which is the body, and that’s what we saw.”

As far as a third match with Golovkin, Canelo stated, “like I said before, and I’m going to repeat it again, I said it before the fight, and I’m going to repeat it. For me, that fight presents no challenge to me right now. We fought two times, 24 rounds. I beat him, so he represents no challenge. However, what he does represent is some good business, so if they offer me something really good, maybe the third fight can happen. But for me, no, because he represents no challenge for me.”

Canelo also threw cold water on a unification bout with WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade. “The truth is he hasn’t fought with anyone,” commented Canelo, “hasn’t fought against anyone, and he’s also boring, very boring. Maybe he’s a good fighter, but he’s a boring fighter, and at the end of the day, when there’s a boring fight, people are going to blame me. I like fights where there’s action, where people can enjoy a good show. That’s very important for me. But also he doesn’t represent a challenge for me, as well, because he hasn’t fought against anybody.”