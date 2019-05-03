By Miguel Maravilla at the scale

During the faceoff, both fighters pushed heads together and they had to be separated.



Canelo Alvarez 159.5 vs. Daniel Jacobs 160

(WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight titles)

Vergil Ortiz Jr 147 vs. Mauricio Herrera 146.5

Joseph Diaz 129.5 vs. Freddy Fonseca 130

Lamont Roach 129.5 vs. Jonathan Oquendo 130

Sadam Ali 147 vs. Anthony Young 146

John Ryder 167.5 vs. Bilal Akkawy 167.5

Francisco Esparza 126 vs. Aram Avagyan 125.5

Alexis Espino 164 vs. Billy Wagner 161.5

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN



Photos: Emily Harney

