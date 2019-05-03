Former WBO jr welterweight champion Chris Algieri (23-3, 8 KOs) and Tommy Coyle (25-4, 12 KOs) will clash in a crossroads showdown on the June 1 Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz undercard at Madison Square Garden, New York City, live on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports Box Office. Algieri is now two fights deep in his comeback after two-and-a-half years out of the ring. Coyle is a former Commonwealth lightweight king. The Algieri-Coyle winner will be in the frame for a potential world title shot against WBO champion Maurice Hooker.