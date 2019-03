Photos courtesy WBA

WBA featherweight champion Can Xu was presented with the WBA championship belt by WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza and promoters Oscar de La Hoya and Liu Gang during a ceremony in Shanghai, China.



The unbeaten Xu Can (11-0, 1 KO) claimed the title by dethroning Jesus Rojas by unanimous decision on January 26 in Houston, Texas.

