By Boxing Bob Newman

Sad to report that former IBF jr. middleweight champion Buster Drayton passed earlier this week on November 20th. Born Moses Buster Drayton on March 2, 1952, Drayton became a US Marine in 1972, earning the rank of Sergeant. While enlisted, Drayton became involved in boxing and decided to turn pro after returning to civilian life.

His debut was a foreshadowing of things to come as he was thrown in with hometown fighter Charles Carey in Virginia Beach, earning a four round draw. Drayton would learn his trade in the hardscrabble Philadelphia gyms, becoming a sparring partner for undisputed middleweight champion “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler. Drayton would win more than he lost, but continued to face tough opposition along the way in the likes of James “The Heat” Kinchen, future champs Sumbu Kalambay, Lindell Holmes and Duane Thomas.

In 1983 Drayton would shock the odds in stopping former U.S. Olympian Clint Jackson in two rounds on Jackson’s home turf. He would lose two straight to power puncher Mario Maldonado and future title challenger Fred Hutchins, then rebound by stopping respected Brits Jimmy Cable and Mark Kaylor on their home turf. By 1986, Drayton found himself in a main event dream match for the vacant IBF Jr. Middleweight title against former champion Carlos Santos. The unorthodox Drayton pressured the slick Santos over 15 rounds to win the title via majority decision and become the unlikeliest of champs.

Drayton would make two defenses- against former WBA champ Davey Moore and Frechman (via Morocco) Said Skouma, winning both by tenth round stoppages. One year after winning his belt, Drayton would travel to enemy territory yet again to face Power-punching Canadian Matthew Hilton in Montreal, Canada. Drayton would go down in the first round, only to come back valiantly, forcing the young Hilton to go the full 15-round distance in order to snatch the title. Drayton would get another crack at the title, this time against WBA champ Julian “The Hawk” Jackson, losing via KO3. In a 17-year career, Drayton would face 8 world champions, 2 Hall-of-Famers among them (Julian Jackson and Terry Norris), going 3-5.

During a 2011 card in Chester, PA, which saw several fights fall apart before showtime, a 59-year-old Drayton donned the gloves and head gear to take on young cruiserweight Chuck Mussachio in a 3-round exhibition after Mussachio’s opponent was ruled out. Drayton still lived up to his ring moniker as he proved to be “The Demon,” bedeviling his opponent with some slick moves! Drayton retired with a record of 40-15-1, 28 KOs. He had been battling cancer and diabetes and gave both a tough fight. R.I.P Champ.