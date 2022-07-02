By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #5 female bantamweight Taylah Robertson (6-1, 2 KOs) stopped Venezuela-based Yoselin Fernandez (11-2, 5 KOs) in a scheduled ten round bout with the vacant world IBF Youth title up for grabs. Fernandez was rocked by head shots several times during the contest and referee Paul Tapley called it off at 0:33 of round ten. Supervisor Ben Keilty. Robertson trained by Glenn Azar.

Featherweight Dana Coolwell (8-2, 5 KOs) stopped Filipino Lorenz Ladrada (11-3-1, 3 KOs) in round four of a scheduled eight round bout. Ladrada was dropped twice in round four and referee John Watson crowned Coolwell at 2:59.

Tokyo 2020 Olympian cruiserweight David Nyika (4-0, 3 KOs) stopped Louis Marsters (1-3, 1 KO) in round two of a scheduled four round bout. Marsters wobbled Nyika in round one from a left hook but was dropped by Nyika in round two and the referee Paul Tapley called it off at :59. Nyika is trained by Noel Thornberry.

New Zealand-born and Brisbane-based lightweight Miles Zalewski (11-2, 9 KOs) stopped Shiva Mishra (8-6, 5 KOs) in round six of a scheduled six. Mishra dropped in round five by left hook and was in trouble in round six when the towel thrown into the ring by his cornerman.