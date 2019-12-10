WBO #15 super middleweight Steven “So Cold” Nelson (15-0, 12 KOs) and WBA #7 rated Cem “Champ” Kilic (14-0, 9 KOs) were set to tangle Saturday evening in a battle of unbeatens on Terence Crawford’s undercard, but an unexpected injury changed their plans.

Nelson and Kilic will now fight in a 10-rounder for the vacant NABO title on January 11 as the co-feature to the Jesse Hart-Joe Smith Jr. main event at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City. The co-feature slot became available after Rob “Bravo” Brant, who was set to fight Habib “Wild Hurricane” Ahmed, suffered a torn biceps.