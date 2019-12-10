Advertisements

December 9, 2019
Boxing News

Brant injured, Nelson-Kilic moved to Jan 11

WBO #15 super middleweight Steven “So Cold” Nelson (15-0, 12 KOs) and WBA #7 rated Cem “Champ” Kilic (14-0, 9 KOs) were set to tangle Saturday evening in a battle of unbeatens on Terence Crawford’s undercard, but an unexpected injury changed their plans.

Nelson and Kilic will now fight in a 10-rounder for the vacant NABO title on January 11 as the co-feature to the Jesse Hart-Joe Smith Jr. main event at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City. The co-feature slot became available after Rob “Bravo” Brant, who was set to fight Habib “Wild Hurricane” Ahmed, suffered a torn biceps.

2020 USA Olympic Trials Day 1
Crawford, Teofimo in spotlight this week
Advertisements

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>