British super welterweight champion Scott Fitzgerald (14-0, 9 KOs) has been suspended by the reportedly been suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control after he was arrested on suspicion of assault of his ex-girlfriend.
—–
Salita Promotions has launched a new YouTube series called “Train Like a Boxer,” featuring company founder Dmitriy Salita and Olympic Gold Medalist and multi-weight world champion Claressa Shields, as well as other fighters under the Salita banner including Otto Wallin, Shohjahon Ergashev and Kolbeinn Kristinsson.
—–
In today’s WBSS Middleweight Legends’ fantasy tournament fight, Carlos Monzon won a twelve round unanimous decision over Jake LaMotta. Monzon will now face Winky Wright in the semis. A lot of negative blowback on yesterday’s Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Winky Wright fight. Here’s it is if you haven’t seen it.
–
We all know Winky Wright would have to get lucky to KO Leonard. Wright’s peek-a-boo style of fighting was never a KO style. Leonard’s hand speed would have easily carried him to victory on points against Wright. Would have been nice to see Roy Jones or James Toney against Leonard in their primes instead of Wright. My 2 cents.
They are now just doing this fantasy crap for cheap attention and comments. Just stop covering this please, as it is completely ridiculous.
Looks like Fitzgerald has been following the BJS instructional videos.
Where Saunders is just an idiot and possibly a coward, Fitzgerald has a whole heap of serious problems and, for his best interest and everyone else’s, should go to jail for awhile.