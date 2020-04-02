British super welterweight champion Scott Fitzgerald (14-0, 9 KOs) has been suspended by the reportedly been suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control after he was arrested on suspicion of assault of his ex-girlfriend.

—–

Salita Promotions has launched a new YouTube series called “Train Like a Boxer,” featuring company founder Dmitriy Salita and Olympic Gold Medalist and multi-weight world champion Claressa Shields, as well as other fighters under the Salita banner including Otto Wallin, Shohjahon Ergashev and Kolbeinn Kristinsson.

—–

In today’s WBSS Middleweight Legends’ fantasy tournament fight, Carlos Monzon won a twelve round unanimous decision over Jake LaMotta. Monzon will now face Winky Wright in the semis. A lot of negative blowback on yesterday’s Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Winky Wright fight. Here’s it is if you haven’t seen it.

–