A new weight division? In an article on their website, the WBC floated the idea of a possible super heavyweight division in professional boxing. The article concludes that the division isn’t necessary yet, but it will become increasingly inevitable.

—–

Pretty much all sports in the world being canceled isn’t doing sports streaming network DAZN any favors. Reportedly subscribers are canceling, staff are being furloughed, and rights fee payments are being deferred for the time being. DAZN is postponing their big worldwide launch originally scheduled for May to later this year.

—–

Sugar Ray Leonard meets Winky Wright in today’s ‘eWBSS Middleweight Legends’ fantasy tournament.