WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman announced on social media that heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder successfully passed their VADA drug tests.
Trainer Joe Goossen announced that he will be training Kubrat Pulev for his June 20 clash with WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in London.
Former WBA super bantamweight champion Scott Quigg announced his retirement following his one-sided loss to Jono Carroll on Saturday night. At age 31, we’ll see if this lasts.
Top Rank will have two cards in four days at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. On Saturday, WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson will make the first defense of his title against Miguel “Escorpión” Marriaga. Three days later, featherweight Michael “Mick” Conlan will make his annual St. Patrick’s Day appearance against Belmar Preciado.
A crowd of 8,811 was on hand at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for Adam Kownacki-Robert Helenius.
Referee David Fields didn’t do Kownacki any favors by ruling a clear fourth round knockdown by Helenius to be a slip. Instead of getting a ten count and the fairly recently implemented “walk this way…walk that way” additional recovery time, the wobbly Kownacki was immediately thrust right back into the punches of the Nordic Nightmare.
Boxing Buzz
I wanna say I dont think Pulev has much chance here.. But I mean, who knows!?!?
Yup, I agree. Personally, if AJ simply boxes like he did in the second Ruiz fight that will cruise him to an easy victory. True, anything can happen, but in the end, I think the majority will favor AJ to win. Some folks hate to be wrong in picking opponents, but it’s all about fun and we have a 50/50 shot on being right/wrong, LOL.
Sometimes referees drop the ball, nothing to be surprised, they are humans. Who knows what could have been the outcome of this fight, if the referee has made the right call. It was a flash knockdown, but by calling it, Kownacki’s corner could had had time to instruct him maybe. But who knows, maybe Helenius was destined to win this fight, regardless the referee performance.
Pulev has a chance, the puncher chance, almost the same like anybody else at that level. The problem for him is that the Joshua before Andy Ruiz, no longer exist. The debacle of his first loss (highly embarrassing) left on him a massive dosage of wisdom. One of the most important lesson he learned, is not underestimate any opponent, also the importance of the seriousness in training, and following the traced fight plan. That Pulev has a chance? Of course yes, but very slim, almost invisible with this new Joshua.
That New York boxing market is tough to please. That whole build up on Saturday night made Kownacki sound like a local hero yet the arena wasn’t even half full.