WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman announced on social media that heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder successfully passed their VADA drug tests.

—–

Trainer Joe Goossen announced that he will be training Kubrat Pulev for his June 20 clash with WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in London.

—–

Former WBA super bantamweight champion Scott Quigg announced his retirement following his one-sided loss to Jono Carroll on Saturday night. At age 31, we’ll see if this lasts.

—–

Top Rank will have two cards in four days at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. On Saturday, WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson will make the first defense of his title against Miguel “Escorpión” Marriaga. Three days later, featherweight Michael “Mick” Conlan will make his annual St. Patrick’s Day appearance against Belmar Preciado.

—–

A crowd of 8,811 was on hand at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for Adam Kownacki-Robert Helenius.

—–

Referee David Fields didn’t do Kownacki any favors by ruling a clear fourth round knockdown by Helenius to be a slip. Instead of getting a ten count and the fairly recently implemented “walk this way…walk that way” additional recovery time, the wobbly Kownacki was immediately thrust right back into the punches of the Nordic Nightmare.