After two under-the-radar tune-up fights, middleweight fan favorite James “The Mandingo Warrior” Kirkland (34-2, 30 KOs) emerges from the shadows against “Madman” Marcos Hernandez (14-3-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-rounder that headlines on FS1 Saturday night from MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Kirkland was last seen on TV against Canelo Alvarez back in 2015.

Hernandez has lost two of his last three, but he does have a draw with current WBA/IBF super welterweight champion Jeison Rosario on his ledger. He says he plans to take the Mandingo Warrior to school and outbox him.