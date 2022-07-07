Jake Paul has officially announced Hasim Rahman Jr. as his next opponent on PPV August 6 from Madison Square Garden. Rahman steps in for Tommy Fury, who was denied entry into the U.S. due to family ties with mob boss Daniel Kinahan.
Ring legend Manny Pacquiao is joining the exhibition circuit. Pacman is planning to face YouTuber DK Yoo in December.
Better matchup than Fury, but still NOT PPV worthy! As for PAC….Here we go yet again. Dudes can’t stay out of the spotlight!
Good choice. & Rahman is probably better than Fury
Good for Paul for taking this fight. It is a more dangerous one than the Fury contest.
Maybe the winners of the exhibitions could face other each and win an exhibition title! As much as the WBC comes up with belts like Cracker Jacks in a bag, why not? Would also give Mauricio Sulaiman (Son of the one and only Jose Sulaiman – WBC President) something to write about since he generally focuses too much on himself rather than boxing.