Christy Martin Promotions está organizando una recaudación de fondos de boxeo de etiqueta para crear conciencia sobre la violencia doméstica el sábado en The Rustica en Vero Beach, Florida. La donación esta en $ 250 y el evento será transmitido en vivo por ldltv.com. Mucho talento en desarrollo en la cartelera, incluido el invicto peso pesado Mike Balogun (16-0, 12 KOs) que se enfrenta a Keith Barr (20-13-1, 8 KOs).
