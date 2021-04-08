Boxeo profesional en Vero Beach este sábado Christy Martin Promotions está organizando una recaudación de fondos de boxeo de etiqueta para crear conciencia sobre la violencia doméstica el sábado en The Rustica en Vero Beach, Florida. La donación esta en $ 250 y el evento será transmitido en vivo por ldltv.com. Mucho talento en desarrollo en la cartelera, incluido el invicto peso pesado Mike Balogun (16-0, 12 KOs) que se enfrenta a Keith Barr (20-13-1, 8 KOs). Eliminatoria en la FIB de Harris-Sandoval el 14 de mayo en Inglaterra Ring City anuncia cartelera del 22 de abril en NY

