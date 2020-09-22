

WBA interim light heavyweight champion Dominic Bösel (30-1, 12 KOs) will defend his title on October 10 against two-time world title challenger Robin Krasniqi (50-6, 18 KOs) at the GETEC Arena in Magdeburg, Germany. 2,000 tickets will be available for the event. Bösel was originally slated to defend Zac Dunn, however Dunn is currently unable to leave Australia for a trip to Europe due to the covid-19 regulations there. Therefore, SES stablemate Krasniqi, rated WBA #13, was able to step in.

Dominic Bösel: “Robin Krasniqi was European champion and fought twice for the world championship. Of course, he knows me, I know him. As an opponent in the ring he’s a great fighter!”

Robin Krasniqi: “With the move up to the light heavyweight division, I no longer have the problems with making weight. I’m really looking forward to the fight. I want to finally realize my dream of the world title!”

In the co-feature, unbeaten heavyweight Peter Kadiru (9-0, 5KOs) will look to dethrone German champion Roman Gorst (6-0, 5 KOs).