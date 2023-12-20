WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol returns for the first time in 13 months against Lyndon Arthur (23-1, 16 KOs) on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – shown live on DAZN as a pay-per-view event. With a win over Arthur, Canelo-conqueror Bivol is looking forward to another career-defining fight in 2024 should his long-awaited undisputed clash with IBF, WBC, WBO world champion Artur Beterbiev get over the line.

Bivol sent fight fans into a frenzy when he came face-to-face with Beterbiev at a glitzy gala event in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou event back in October, and he believes they will finally share a ring in 2024.

“It’s a big goal and when we signed the contract we discussed not only fighting against Lyndon Arthur, we discussed about another fight too – for four belts. We discussed undisputed. They want to make this fight and they can make this fight. This is really good for me. It’s what I need,” said Bivol.