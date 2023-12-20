WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol returns for the first time in 13 months against Lyndon Arthur (23-1, 16 KOs) on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – shown live on DAZN as a pay-per-view event. With a win over Arthur, Canelo-conqueror Bivol is looking forward to another career-defining fight in 2024 should his long-awaited undisputed clash with IBF, WBC, WBO world champion Artur Beterbiev get over the line.
Bivol sent fight fans into a frenzy when he came face-to-face with Beterbiev at a glitzy gala event in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou event back in October, and he believes they will finally share a ring in 2024.
“It’s a big goal and when we signed the contract we discussed not only fighting against Lyndon Arthur, we discussed about another fight too – for four belts. We discussed undisputed. They want to make this fight and they can make this fight. This is really good for me. It’s what I need,” said Bivol.
Let’s get it done. I’d pick Bivol to beat Beterbiev but we need to see it.
I think Beterviev smokes Bivol. I think it will be similar to the Govodzk fight. It’ll be competitive with Bivol probably ahead on the scorecards at the time of the stoppage. Good fight. Id love to see it.
I think that Bivol somehow finds a way to beat Beterbiev, but I accept every opinion for this fight. One of the possible dream fights…
Bivol was sent to the ropes a few time against little Canelo. He had to work extremely hard against Smith. Beterbiev is a skilled wrecking ball. He will break Bivol down and administer the usual . I love Bivols boxing accumen, but against Beterbiev….god luck!
When did this happen lol? When did Canelo send him to the ropes. Sometimes masterful boxers like Bivol need to get their opponent to open up. If he was against the ropes he was likely setting Canelo up. He dominated him.
Man, this is a hard one. I could either way. Bivol the better boxer. Beterbiev the bigger puncher. I would have to go with bivol based on his skill set.
That would be amazing, as long as Beterbiev wins against Smith first. Beterbiev needs to hurry a bit, as father time possibly catches up with him.
Betterbiev by I possible ko
Bivol it’s good but don’t get impressed because he beat canelo
Actually I think Arthur will give him a problems
Bivol by Dec Arthur
Betterbiev decicion bivol
Beterbiev is too strong for bivol
The old saying ‘watch out what you ask for, you might get it’ comes to mind.
Should be interesting! I think Bivol being a volume puncher would give Beterbiev some problems. But facing a guy with perfect ko record we shall see.
Bivol defeats Arthur by TKO11
I will take the Beterbiev power train all the way to a KO9 victory over Bivol. I hope this fight occurs by late 2024 or by early 2025. Beterbiev is no joke, but Bivol will put in some good shots on Beterbiev.
Bivol will provide various movements and combination punches off that jab. Beterbiev better find a way to cut off the ring and put in body shots. Beterbiev’s defense, patience, ring IQ and chin will get tested.
Folks continue to under-estimate Bivol because his opponent hits hard. How many times have we’ve seen power puncher get outclassed? This is truly a 50/50 match and I’m glad to see 2024 is going to pick-up where 2023 left off with putting on the top fights for undisputed.
I’m going to have to roll with Bivol but I don’t underestimate Beterbiev at all.
Well said Hawn Jay. Agreed. 50/50 fight.
My view is Bivol wins UD.
Bivol dont hit hard enough and will be knockout in late rounds by the wrecking ball !!
This would be absolutely awesome to see.
this will be a great fight the real question is this is Bivol letting Beterbiev just age a bit more although Bivol still needs to be careful of Beterbievs power and remember even though he did beat the much smaller Canelo who is more skilled just came in with a bad gameplan IE Loma vs Teo everybody claiming Bivol “dominated” Canelo most likely didnt watch the fight and for sure all 3 judges cards only gave the fight to Bivol by 2 rounds doesnt sound like domination to me so now you got a bigger harder punching coming at him lets just wait and see
Bivol vs Beterbiev a good fight.
Is Bivol savy enough to deflect Beterbiev onslaught?
Is Beterbiev fast enough and with sufficient ring generalist to cut the ring and connect his power shots against Bivol?
That would be a Super Fight for sure!
It will come down to raw power vs boxing skills.
It reminds me of Duran vs Leonard I
My top 5 super fights for 2024
1 canelo vs Benavides
2 betterbiev va bivol
3 Ryan vs Teófimo
4 Teófimo vs Haney
5 usyk vs fury
6 wilder vs Joshua
7 bam Rodriguez vs Julio Cesar Martinez
8 Inoue vs murodjon
9 Crawford vs Vergil Ortiz
10 morrel vs Benavides
11 Ryan vs Haney