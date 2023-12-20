WBA #9, IBF #11, WBC #12 light heavyweight Conor Wallace (12-1, 9 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Mose Auimatagi Jr (16-4-2, 11 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Wallace dropped Auimatagi in round two. The heavy-handed Auimatagi responded well and caught Wallace with some big shots. Wallace mostly outboxed Auimatagi after that although Auimatagi had his moments also. Wallace landed some some cracking straight lefts in round six and the bout was suddenly stopped by the referee. Time was 1:14.

It seemed like a premature stoppage.

