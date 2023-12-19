Boxlab Promotions has announced the signing of unbeaten heavyweight Dainier “The Fear” Pero (5-0, 3 KOs). Pero was a top amateur, winning the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championship in 2016, 2018 Teofilo Stevenson Cup and the Cuban National Championship in 2018 and 2019. He represented Cuba at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, winning his first match before losing to eventual Silver Medalist Richard Torrez Jr. Pero’s Boxlab Promotions debut will take place in February.

The 6’5 24-year-old Pero lives and trains out of Las Vegas, NV under top trainer Bob Santos. Pero’s brother is world-rated heavyweight Lenier Pero.