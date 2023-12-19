Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and the rest of the fighters on Saturday’s “Day of Reckoning” card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, made their grand arrivals to today.

Here are the latest betting odds:

Anthony Joshua 4:1 Otto Wallin (heavyweight)

Deontay Wilder 7:1 Joseph Parker (heavyweight)

Daniel Dubois 3:1 Jarrell Miller (heavyweight)

Dmitry Bivol 20:1 Lyndon Arthur (light heavyweight)

Jai Opetaia 25:1 Ellis Zorro (cruiserweight)

Arslanbek Makhmudov 10:1 Agit Kabayel (heavyweight)

Frank Sanchez 20:1 Junior Fa (heavyweight)

Filip Hrgovic 50:1 Mark De Mori (heavyweight)