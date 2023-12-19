Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and the rest of the fighters on Saturday’s “Day of Reckoning” card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, made their grand arrivals to today.
Here are the latest betting odds:
Anthony Joshua 4:1 Otto Wallin (heavyweight)
Deontay Wilder 7:1 Joseph Parker (heavyweight)
Daniel Dubois 3:1 Jarrell Miller (heavyweight)
Dmitry Bivol 20:1 Lyndon Arthur (light heavyweight)
Jai Opetaia 25:1 Ellis Zorro (cruiserweight)
Arslanbek Makhmudov 10:1 Agit Kabayel (heavyweight)
Frank Sanchez 20:1 Junior Fa (heavyweight)
Filip Hrgovic 50:1 Mark De Mori (heavyweight)
Good, no female fights. they ruin everything.
The fight card is picked with stars, unfortunately these stars don’t fight each other. That’s why I’m not a huge fan of all these fights. I see no surprises in the outcome of the fight, all seem pretty predictable. That’s why the whole event is far a way to be the self-declared biggest thing.
This fight card is stacked with stars who have the opportunity to showcase themselves in what appears to be predictable outcomes. Most of these fights are in the heavyweight division where one punch changes everything. I gave up on AJ vs Wilder a while ago but this card will be very telling. If these two win and do it impressively and decided not to fight next. It’ll never happen. Lastly, I really wish Zhilei Zhang was on this card. Too me that would have topped it off.
I think Wallin is a live dog. His biggest wins have gone the distance so there maybe some solace for AJ there. Still he himself has not been stopped even by Fury so while I am leaning AJ, I think Wallin is a realistic threat and more then a showcase. The Miller – Dubois fight is also hard to pick. I am leaning Miller but how much trust can there be in a guy who was off for so long and failed two drug tests. My friend told me the saying for failing is pi**ing hot. I think in Miller’s case there was literally fire coming out of his private parts if that is the case!!! That said I still think he will be too strong for Dubois who seems to struggle when the going gets tough. I do not however think my pick is in anyway a foregone conclusion. The rest of the fights I think are solid bets. Wilder has been inactive but hard to envision Parker winning. Anything is possible but not likely.
I like the fight card. I expect AJ to fight cautiously until he can land a big shot and this may not work or end well for him despite being the favorite. Parker will grab and hold Wilder when he gets near him and attempt to outbox him. It will be ugly but possibly effective. And Parker being much more active there’s a chance for him (slim) and I hope he beats Wilder but most likely he gets knocked out inside of 6. I’d like to see Dubois beat that cheater Miller by KO.
Though I’d like to see Parker win, it’s better for boxing if Wilder and AJ both win since they have agreed to fight in Feb.