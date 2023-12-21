CES Boxing returns to the Mohegan Sun Arena on February 3 with three title fights. The main event features the return of Chordale “The Gift” Booker (21-1, 10 KOs) as he makes the second defense of his WBC Silver super welterweight title against former world title challenger Greg “The Villain” Vendetti (23-5-1, 12 KOs).

In the co-feature, undefeated southpaw Francis “Frank the Tank” Hogan (15-0, 14 KOs) battles Paul “El Gallo Negro” Mendez (21-5-2, 11 KOs) for the vacant WBC USA silver middleweight title. The third title fight of the night features Ricky de los Santos (11-1, 3 KOs) against Nathan Martinez (8-2, 2 KOs) in an 8-round bout for the vacant WBC US silver featherweight title.

Some of New England’s best fighters will also be featured on the card.

Undefeated super featherweight prospects collide when Alejandro “El Abusador” Paulino (15-0, 13 KOs) meets Holy “Jaw Breaker” Dorgbetor (10-0, 6 KOs).

Angel “Set It Off” Gonzalez (12-0, 7 KOs) continues his rise in the flyweight division when he faces Christian Robles (8-1, 3 KOs) in an 8-round bout, and Kevin Walsh (10-0, 4 KOs) battles Darrell Rivera (9-2-1, 7 KOs) in a 6-round lightweight contest.

Undefeated prospects Slawomir Bohdzieweicz (2-0, 2 KOs), James Maner (4-0, 2 KOs) and Jeff Gonzalez (4-0, 2 KOs) will also be in action.